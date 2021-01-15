Logistics UK appoints Economics and Research Manager

Logistics UK has announced the appointment of Ryan Barnett as its Economics and Research Manager. Ryan will join the business organisation’s influential policy team, who are vital to achieving the most for its members, not only in its discussions with government and decision makers, but also with its research, guides and reports.

Sarah Watkins, General Manager of Policy Information, comments: “We are thrilled to have Ryan join us with his extensive experience. Having received a master’s degree in Global Political Economy and having worked as an Economic Policy Adviser and a Campaign Organiser, Ryan will be a strong addition to this team. This is a crucial time for the logistics industry and evidence-based cases and research play a vital role in our policy asks. The creation of this new role, and Ryan’s subsequent appointment, reaffirms our commitment to members as we look to achieve the best possible results on their behalf.”

Speaking about his new role, Ryan Barnett comments: “Due to the effects of the global pandemic and with the end of the Brexit transition period, the importance of logistics is clearer now than ever before; there has never been a more exciting time to join the industry. I am delighted to be joining such an industry leading organisation and I am looking forward to supporting the team and getting started.”

Logistics UK (formerly FTA) is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk