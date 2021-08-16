Logistics UK backs industry drive for new staff with launch of guide for employers about funding and support

With the industry facing a serious shortage of skilled workers, business group Logistics UK has launched a comprehensive, free guide for employers from across the sector on “Funding and support for accessing logistics skills.” And as Elizabeth de Jong, Policy Director at Logistics UK explains, the guide is one way in which the organisation is supporting the recruitment of new employees at such a critical time:

“There is currently an acute issue with the recruitment and retention of roles across our industry, not least HGV drivers,” she explains, “but many employers are confused about how to access vital funding in order to recruit and train new workers. This new guide, produced with the active involvement of the Department for Education and the Department for Work and Pensions, gives clear and concise information about the schemes available to employers and where and how to apply for funding, including for apprenticeships and traineeships, to attract and train new employees.

“Much of Logistics UK’s work to support skills in our sector involves campaigning for policy changes to help create a more sustainable pipeline of staff to meet the demand for people in our sector. But this new guide provides simple and practical steps which will help recruiters right across our industry to identify and enrol the workforce our sector so desperately needs.”

For a free copy of the new Logistics UK guide to “Funding and Support for Accessing Logistics Skills”, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/campaigns/skills-and-employment/funding-and-support-for-accessing-logistics-skills to download the document.

