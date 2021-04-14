Logistics UK celebrates 11-years of Van Excellence

As Logistics UK celebrates the 11-year anniversary of Van Excellence – its scheme that promotes the safe and efficient operation of vans – the organisation’s Head of Consulting & Standards, Sharon Mitchell, says now is the ideal time to celebrate the incredible determination of van drivers to support UK society and the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“From March 2020, the van community stepped up to serve the nation, from delivering food shopping to the most vulnerable to keeping businesses moving behind the scenes and their efforts were recognised with official acknowledgement as “key workers” by government. 80% of businesses in the van industry said they had adapted their services to better serve their community, with van drivers reporting working an additional 20 hours a month, according to the Mercedes-Benz Vans Business Barometer. Operators in the Van Excellence scheme – who represent the best in the community – are no exception; we would like to thank them for their incredible efforts over the past 12 months as we mark one year since the first lockdown.”

Launched in 2010, the Van Excellence scheme provides operators with the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to safer, more efficient and sustainable van fleets by passing a series of tests. The scheme is sponsored by its Gold Partners: The AA, Bott Ltd, Brigade Electronics, Hertz UK Ltd, Lex Autolease, Quartix, and TVL.

Ms Mitchell continues: “The Van Excellence scheme has gone from strength to strength since its inception 11 years ago, with many household names – including National Grid, Wayfair and Sainsbury’s – achieving certification. Whether a business is operating a fleet of a 100 or a small fleet of one or two, the need for safe, compliant and efficient operations remains the same, and thanks to Van Excellence, more vans than ever before are being operated to the highest standards.”

Stephen Turner, Sales Director Vehicle Enhancement Division, Bott Ltd, comments: “Our organisation is both a long-term Van Excellence Gold Partner and a recognised Van Excellence van operator. We embrace the aims of the scheme in improving best practice amongst fleets of all sizes and we provide advice and mentoring to help others gain this valuable recognition. The improved efficiency and safety, coupled with the knowledge that the vans are being operated legally and to current standards, helps to enhance an operator’s reputation. We have also been proud to play our part in assisting with driver wellbeing initiatives launched by Logistics UK as part of the scheme.”

For more information on the Van Excellence scheme, including how to apply to become a Van Excellence Accredited Operator, please visit logistics.org.uk/vanexcellence email info@vanexcellence.co.uk or call 03717 11 22 22.