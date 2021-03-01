Logistics UK celebrates staff’s upskilling achievements

Staff at Logistics UK, a leading business organisation based in Tunbridge Wells, have used the lockdown period as an opportunity to successfully complete a variety of training qualifications to benefit the work they deliver for the business group’s members.

Staff from teams across the business, including Policy, Information Technology and Human Resources, have gained nationally recognised qualifications in the past year, further developing their skills, knowledge and understanding. General Manager of Public Policy, Alex Veitch, has obtained a Level 5 Operations/Departmental Manager qualification and the status of Chartered Manager, awarded by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). IT First Line Support Analyst, Alex Hunter, completed his CompTIA A+ certification having passed all the required exams and HR Administrator Louise Standen has passed her Level 3 CIPD qualification.

Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, David Wells, comments: “We are thrilled to support staff undertaking additional training and are proud of their dedication and commitment to completing these courses in their own time. There is so much local talent in and around Tunbridge Wells; we are delighted to be based here and support our employees as they work to improve their skills and, ultimately, what they deliver for our members.”

Tunbridge Wells resident Victoria Thompson, Logistics UK’s Recruitment & Talent Strategy Manager, is one of the employees who achieved a significant qualification, passing her Level 7 CIPD in the past 12 months. Ms Thompson comments: “I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to undertake further training to develop my personal skillset. I look forward to putting this new knowledge into practice at Logistics UK to support my colleagues as well as the wider work of the organisation.”

Logistics UK (formerly FTA) is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk