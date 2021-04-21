Logistics UK comment on Kent Access Permit and Operational Brock removal

Heidi Skinner, Policy Manager for the South at Logistics UK comments: “The government’s decision to abolish the Kent Access Permit is a reflection of the hard work undertaken by logistics businesses across the supply chain to ensure operations are border ready before hauliers embark on travel to the Channel ports. The Check an HGV service has been an effective tool in guiding businesses to the paperwork needed to cross the border.

“Today’s news is positive for the industry and, in conjunction with the deactivation of the M20 Operation Brock contraflow, will support the smooth flow of trade to and from the UK. Logistics UK is now urging government and industry to ensure the entire supply chain is ready for the introduction of further EU-UK border controls from 1 January 2022 to keep trade flowing freely in the months and years to come.”

