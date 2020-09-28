Logistics UK comment on launch of Trader Support Service

In relation to the launch of the Trader Support Service today (28 September 2020), Seamus Leheny, Logistics UK’s Policy Manager for Northern Ireland, comments:

“UK businesses face significant challenges at the end of the transition period, not least the matter of customs and other formalities, which many will be encountering for the first time. We are delighted to see the launch of the Trader Support Service today, which should help NI businesses – who face particular challenges – transition to the new trading arrangements, protect continuity of trade and help to ensure EU Exit is a success for the NI economy. The service will also provide support to GB businesses who trade with, or move goods to and from, NI. As a next step Logistics UK are now calling on the UK government to publish a clear border operating model for trade between NI and GB, so that the logistics industry can plan for January.”

