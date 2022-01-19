Logistics UK comments on the announcement made recently by the Mayor for London

Regarding the announcement made on Tuesday 18th January 2022 by the Mayor for London, Sadiq Khan, Logistics UK’s Head of Policy – South, Natalie Chapman, comments:

“Logistics UK fully supports the Mayor for London’s environmental aims and the need to take action on air quality. The sector has already made huge strides towards a Net Zero future, with 70% of HGVs currently meeting Euro 6. Today’s announcement raises concerns regarding potential additional costs to logistics businesses that are already facing recent increased charges as a result of the higher congestion charge and higher Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) costs recently introduced on London’s red routes. A Greater London boundary charge and further clean air charges – as proposed in the announcement – will place additional stress on industry, which already operates on small margins of between one and three per cent. Logistics UK is keen to see greater detail on the consultation proposals; any new measures introduced must be proportionate, achievable and ensure that logistics businesses can continue to deliver for the capital, its residents and its workforce.”

