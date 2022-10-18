Logistics UK crowned Trade Association of the Year

Logistics UK, one of the UK’s biggest business groups, has been crowned Trade Association of the Year at the 2022 Memcom Excellence Awards. The business group – which represents all transport modes – saw off tough competition from associations representing all facets of the UK economy, eight of which were shortlisted, to be announced as the award winner.

Following the judging, Logistics UK was commended for its comprehensive, research-based approach to policy and campaigns, its impressive media reach and its support for members.

Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, David Wells, comments: “We are thrilled to have been named Trade Association of the Year. Logistics UK continues to set the standard for its members and this award is a testament to the dedication of our staff and all that we, as a business group, have achieved. It is wonderful to have been recognised at such a high level by our peers and we look forward to continuing to efficiently campaign for, represent and support our members.”

Memcom is the senior leadership network for the professional membership sector, which brings together professional associations, membership organisations and the wider not-for-profit sector.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods.

With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods.

