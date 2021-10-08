Logistics UK hosts Skills Panel at Conservative Party Conference 2021

The government must increase its focus on job training for Level 2 to support the economy, according to Logistics UK, one of the UK’s biggest business groups. Elizabeth de Jong, Logistics UK’s Policy Director, hosted a Fringe Event at the Conservative Party Conference, with panellists Alex Burghart MP, Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills, and Steve Granite, Founder of Think Logistics, to discuss what training is required to deliver the jobs that the logistics sector needs to support the UK economy.

Ms de Jong comments: “Logistics workers are the backbone of the UK economy, delivering all the goods and raw materials every business in the UK needs to operate. But 67% of roles in logistics are deemed by the government to be “low skilled” – assessed as a Level 2 qualification – where there is limited funding and support available for training. With the logistics sector experiencing job shortages across occupations – 75% of Logistics UK’s members are finding it difficult to recruit warehouse staff, fitters, mechanics and technicians, in addition to the 96% struggling to recruit HGV drivers – it is vital that the government increases its focus on Level 2 training. This includes opening up existing government training support schemes to Level 2 roles – such as the National Skills Fund, Lifetime Skills Guarantee, and Adult Learner Loans – to ensure UK supply chains have the staff they need to keep the wheels of the UK economy moving.”

A recording of the panel discussion, delivered in partnership with Conservative Home, is available to view on YouTube, here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xzv-6UmZhfU

