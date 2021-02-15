Logistics UK invited to join key government Brexit Business Taskforce

Logistics UK, the business group representing more than 18,000 businesses across the UK’s logistics sector, has been invited to join the government’s Brexit Business Taskforce.

The invitation, made by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove MP, is in recognition of the group’s work helping government to keep Britain trading throughout the Brexit process. And, as David Wells, Logistics UK’s Chief Executive explains, the move acknowledges the vital role which the industry plays in keeping all parts of the economy functioning:

“Logistics is the lifeblood of UK PLC – it is vital to all elements of trade and the economy, particularly as the nation looks to build new trading relationships after the UK’s departure from the EU,” he says. “We are delighted that the importance of the sector has been recognised at the highest levels of government and look forward to continuing our constructive dialogue with them to achieve the best possible outcomes for our members and the wider business community.”

The Brexit Business Taskforce was established by Cabinet Office in November 2020 to help businesses address the challenges posed by new trading arrangements with the EU from 1 January 2021, and was designed to provide, as Mr Gove said at the time “an important forum for frequent dialogue and problem solving.” Other members of the group include the CBI, Institute of Directors, MAKE UK, Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Small Business.

“Throughout the Brexit process, and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Logistics UK has established a reputation for providing evidence-based advice and pragmatic solutions to problems for government,” said Mr Wells. “I look forward to working closely with Mr Gove and the wider taskforce team to continue this work and reinforce the reputation of logistics as a key sector within the British economy among politicians, business leaders and the wider population.”

