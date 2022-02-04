Logistics UK launches new Supply Chain Resilience Conference

The resilience of the UK’s supply chains was tested as never before during the pandemic and demonstrated how reliant UK PLC is on their continued success. Logistics UK has announced the launch of a new, free to attend, invitation-only conference: Supply Chain Resilience. The event will arm senior business leaders with the insight they need to navigate the challenging logistics environment, protect their operations against global and national supply chain pressures, and maximise the opportunities of advancing technologies and government assistance programmes.

To be held on 30 March 2022 at the America Square Conference Centre in London and to be chaired by Phil Roe, Chief Customer Officer at DHL Supply Chain, expert speakers including Professor Alan McKinnon will examine industry resilience post-COVID-19 and reflect on lessons learned; the ongoing implications of the UK’s departure from the EU will also be explored. Sessions will also include a review of the preparedness of the industry as it strives to meet decarbonisation targets, resilience in the face of a skills shortage, and the opportunities and assistance provided by new technologies and government financial support, from a range of speakers including James Wroath, CEO of Wincanton, and Nick Wildgoose, Director of Supplien Consulting Limited. The event is sponsored by Quincus.

David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments: “From operating during a global pandemic to adapting to new trading arrangements following the UK’s departure from the EU, logistics businesses have faced challenge after challenge but have risen to each new pressure with determination and courage. Supply Chain Resilience will be an essential event for all senior business leaders involved in logistics, helping them to prepare their operations for present and future national and global pressures, in addition to reflecting on past lessons learned. Please do register your interest to attend today.”

Supply Chain Resilience is an invitation-only, free-to-attend event. To register your interest, please visit https://www.logistics.org.uk/scr22