Logistics UK launches Virtual Future Logistics 2020

From zero-emission vehicles to self-driving trucks, 5G to smart cities, the shape of logistics in the UK is set to transform dramatically in the coming decades. To give delegates an opportunity to hear from thought leaders and experts on some of these critical topics, before the main ITT Hub event and conference next year, the organisation is launching Future Logistics 2020, a virtual conference and exhibition which is free to attend for all, sponsored by Brigade Electronics.

To be held on 13 November 2020 on a state of the art, immersive live events platform, the one-day event will feature leading voices from across the logistics and transport sectors, who will explore the forces set to shape the industry of tomorrow, covering topics as wide ranging as data, vehicles, fuels, Brexit, communities and business strategies. As with a physical event, there will also be an extensive exhibition space for attendees to visit as well as opportunities for 1-1 networking with other delegates, sponsors and exhibitors. The event is also sponsored by the AA and Bott Ltd.

David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments: “The COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed the tide of technology. Self-driving trucks, zero-emission vehicles, smart cities, and drone technology are all evolving fast and logistics professionals must be prepared to adapt to this new landscape. And, with the uncertainties of the UK’s future trading relationship with the EU – along with the long-term implications of COVID-19 – this important event will help logistics businesses understand what lies in store for logistics in the coming months and years.”

Mark Griffin, CEO of ITT Hub, is excited by the prospect of the new event: “The postponement of ITT Hub in May this year, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, meant we were unable to share the huge flagship industry conference programme we had planned. However, this new event will give our audience the opportunity to gain insights from leading names across the industry, and should whet appetites for the rescheduled ITT Hub show and full Future Logistics Conference which we have rescheduled for May next year at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference centre. With so much innovation happening every day across transport and logistics, Future Logistics 2020 will showcase some of the developments and thinking which sets our sector apart from the rest. It’s one not to be missed.”

Future Logistics will also offer delegates the opportunity to engage with leading logistics industry suppliers online in the Exhibition Hall. Visitors will be able to download brochures, thought leadership content and whitepapers showcasing the latest technical innovations; they are also free to ask exhibitors questions via text or video chat.

ITT Hub, an industry led event showcasing the best in transport innovation and technology, has been postponed to 12 and 13 May 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on the event, due to be held at the Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre, please visit www.itthub.co.uk.

To book your place at Future Logistics 2020 please visit logistics.org.uk/future-logistics