Logistics UK meets with senior ministers to discuss NI Protocol

Logistics UK – as part of the Northern Ireland Business Brexit Working Group (NIBBWG) – has met with the Foreign Secretary, The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, to discuss the ongoing and future impacts of the Northern Ireland Protocol on NI trade, and to discuss solutions that will provide its members with much-needed trading certainty moving forward.

Nichola Mallon, Head of Trade and Devolved Policy at Logistics UK comments: “Logistics businesses are the backbone of the Northern Ireland economy. They keep goods moving, and smooth trade between Northern Ireland, GB and the EU is vital for our sector and for economic growth. In today’s meeting we emphasised the need for a negotiated outcome between the UK and the EU on implementation of the Protocol that reduces administrative and cost burdens, and delivers stability, certainty, simplicity and affordability for businesses. We were encouraged by the Foreign Secretary’s positive approach and understanding of the issues our member businesses face.

“It is encouraging to see the Westminster government actively engaging with industry and we look forward to taking part in further scheduled meetings with Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, and Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, later this week. Logistics UK welcomes the opportunity to represent our members’ interests at the highest level, engaging in the conversations that are driving solutions. We urge politicians from both the UK and EU to reach a timely resolution that provides greater certainty and clarity for member businesses, as well as the wider Northern Ireland economy.”

