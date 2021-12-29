Logistics UK names PD Ports Water Business of the Year

One of the UK’s biggest business groups, Logistics UK, has named PD Ports the Water Business of the Year at its annual Logistics Awards, which took place on 9 December 2021 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London. The award was presented to PD Ports by Robert Jervis, the Event Director of Multimodal.

As one of the UK’s major ports groups, PD Ports operates at 12 locations across the country, connecting its customers and their cargo with key global markets. Employing more than 1,300 people, it owns and operates well-connected ports along the east coast of the UK, unlocking key markets in the north, south, midlands and Scotland and providing access to the hub ports of Europe and further afield.

David Wells, Chief Executive at Logistics UK comments: “The logistics industry is of vital importance to the wider economy and we are proud to recognise companies such as PD Ports that have demonstrated excellence in their field. PD Ports plays a critical role in facilitating the nation’s trade and throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has continued to run Teesport – the UK’s fifth largest port – keeping vital supply chains moving and supporting the communities in which it operates. PD Ports worked tirelessly to support the successful Teesside freeport bid, consulting with businesses to develop plans to maximise the benefits a freeport can bring and potentially creating up to 32,000 new jobs. The freeport builds on PD Ports’ proven track record of attracting over £1 billion of private investment to Teesside in the last 10 years and forms part of its vision to make the River Tees the UK’s most successful port region by 2050.”

The Logistics Awards 2021 recognise and celebrate the companies and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the logistics and supply industry over the past 12 months and who excel in their fields. The awards were sponsored by organisations including AEB (International) Ltd, AIPUT (Airport Industrial Property Unit Trust), Brigade Electronics, DDC FPO, Clarios – VARTA Batteries, Logistics UK Fuel Card, Logistics UK Recovery Service, PD Ports, and Willis Towers Watson. For the full list of winners, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/logistics21