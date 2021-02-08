Logistics UK partners with Avail to modernise driver hire experience

One of the UK’s biggest business groups, Logistics UK, has announced a partnership with Avail – a driver hire technology platform – to offer its members a transparent, low-fee alternative to traditional agencies. The new partnership aims to overcome the common frustrations experienced by commercial vehicle drivers and operators alike as they seek to fill vacancies.

Al Richardson, Head of Membership & Affinities, Logistics UK comments: “Avail is modernising the driver hire experience by connecting HGV and van drivers with operators directly through its platform. By erasing the need for an intermediary, operators save on agency fees while drivers benefit from pay more befitting to the skills and importance of their work – this is vital to attracting more workers to the role and overcoming the deteriorating driver shortage. Logistics UK is thrilled to announce this affiliate partnership and offer its members a new way to recruit temporary drivers.”

Ex-military logistics expert, founder & CEO of Avail, Erin Short, comments: “We have been working with Logistics UK for over a year to bring us to this point and I am delighted to see it finally launch. I believe our affiliation will be a game changer for the industry. When I left the army six years ago, I became a temporary HGV driver for a period, and I saw how frustrating it was for all involved. I came up with the idea of Avail, a solution to the issues I saw, and began work on the platform on my days off. Now my idea has become the largest HGV driver app in the industry, is bringing real change, and it is amazing for me to see.”

Avail’s web and app-based contact free solution comes at a time when many operators are looking for a COVID secure way to hire and manage their drivers. Avail’s network currently boasts more than 5,500 drivers nationwide and a plethora of operators across the UK in the transportation sector. Avail supplies only fully PAYE drivers, and therefore boasts complete IR35 compliance, protecting operators from potential fines from incoming legislation changes. Members of Logistics UK can access the new platform by www.logistics.org.uk/driverrecruitmentapp

Logistics UK (formerly FTA) is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk

Avail is an online booking app that puts operators directly in contact with temp drivers with all the security of a traditional agency without the hassle. The UK wide booking platform which already has 5000+ driver downloads nationwide is available online, or as a mobile application, and connects operators with fully PAYE drivers available for temporary work. Because of its industry-changing online model, Avail is a flat £7.50 fee allowing the operator to save thousands and select how much they want to the driver to receive. Avail aims to improve driver conditions within the industry by improving driver pay within the industry, increasing driver job satisfaction, and improving driver retention and reliability.

If you want to find out more information about Avail, or if you wish to book a video call demonstration of the platform, please visit www.availhub.com