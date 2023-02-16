Logistics UK reacts to Welsh road schemes announcement

Following the publication of The Future of Road Investment in Wales report Tuesday (14 February 2022) by the Welsh Government, Logistics UK’s Head of Cities and Infrastructure Policy, Jonathan Walker, comments:

“Logistics UK, and its members, are disappointed with the announcement that various road building schemes are to be scrapped. Despite this, we now look forward to progress being made on the remaining approved schemes, which have been on hold since June 2021.

“Overall, the report’s significant references to freight – including the recommendation that a Wales National Freight and Logistics Plan be published – are encouraging for the sector, as is the reference to driver facilities improvements. In order to deliver zero carbon and support the Welsh economy, links to ports must also be considered, and where modal shift is referenced, it is important to be realistic about capacity on the rail network.

“Logistics is a key driver of the UK economy and we are urging for the swift delivery of this strategy to avoid any lengthy delays to investment where it is needed. We look forward to consulting further with members and the Welsh Government to clarify exactly what this report means for the sector, and to seek practicable benefits for industry.”

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With decarbonisation, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, please visit logistics.org.uk