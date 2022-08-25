Logistics UK renews partnership with the AA

Logistics UK has announced the extension of its 30-year partnership with the AA for a further five years, which will continue to offer its members access to the pay-for-use Logistics UK Recovery Service.

This renewal extends a partnership between the two industry-leading organisations that began in 1992 and has resulted in assistance at over 250,000 incidents and 50,000 roadside recoveries for Logistics UK members. David Wells OBE, Chief Executive, Logistics UK, comments:

“We are thrilled to be renewing this service with the AA, following our successful 30-year partnership. In the logistics sector, having access to reliable breakdown assistance for your fleet of commercial vehicles is absolutely vital, but it can represent a significant cost to your business, particularly when operating a large mixed fleet of cars, vans and HGVs. Over the years, members have recognised the value and cost-effective nature of our pay-for-use recovery service and we are delighted to continue offering this to our members as it keeps the UK’s logistics industry trading.”

Entitlement to the Logistics UK Recovery Service (provided by the AA) is free for Logistics UK members. With no annual fee, operators will only incur a charge if, and when, the recovery service is required, but will also receive a reduced tariff compared to standard commercial AA rates.

Edmund King OBE, AA president, comments: “While much has changed in industry over the past 30 years, the shared core values of a customer-focussed approach remain at the heart of the two organisations. As a result, we are delighted to extend our partnership with Logistics UK to provide this vital recovery service. Logistics is a crucial industry to the UK’s economy, and at the AA, we are proud to assist in keeping these essential vehicles moving.”

To find out more about the Logistics UK Recovery Service, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/recovery