Logistics UK response to announcement on motor insurance law

In response to the recent announcement that the government will not implement an EU ruling into UK law which would have meant all motor vehicles operating on private land will need motor insurance – also known as the ‘Vnuk’ ruling – James Firth, Head of Road Freight Regulation Policy at Logistics UK comments:

“Implementation of the ‘Vnuk’ ruling into UK law would have been wholly unnecessary; the type of operations that would have been brought into scope by the ruling – for example, use of forklift trucks – are in most cases covered already by companies’ Public Liability or Employer Liability insurance. Logistics UK is pleased by the government’s decision; it will prevent many logistics businesses being subject to additional and unnecessary costs and administrative burden.”

