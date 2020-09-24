Logistics UK response to Chancellor’s Winter Economy Plan

In response to the government’s announcement today (24 September 2020) on measures to support the economy, David Wells, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, comments:

“Logistics UK warned government that urgent action was needed to protect struggling businesses to avoid an avalanche of redundancies and insolvencies; we are pleased the Chancellor has listen to our fears and offered a platform for economic growth and recovery. With the UK remaining in crisis mode as coronavirus cases rise, ongoing, flexible financial support for businesses will be essential until the economy recovers. We are pleased to see the targeting of hospitality, tourism and small and medium sized companies, all of whom have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 containment measures. We also support the measures to assist businesses with cashflow issues with more generous loan terms and VAT deferrals.”

