Logistics UK response to National Survey of Lorry Parking

In response to the publication of the National Survey of Lorry Parking (part 1) which can be found here https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/national-survey-of-lorry-parking-part-one-2022, Michelle Gardner, Head of Policy at business group Logistics UK said:

“As Logistics UK has been saying for a long time, the results from the National Lorry Parking Survey have confirmed that England’s commercial drivers are woefully under-catered for when it comes to accessing safe and secure overnight parking areas. This has been an issue for too long and is preventing the industry from recruiting and retaining the skilled workforce that it needs. The government’s stated objective to improve the situation is welcome, but industry now deserves action, so that more parking facilities are developed, at pace, where they are most needed. Logistics UK stands ready to work proactively and collaboratively with all stakeholders so that these key workers can access the safe, secure facilities they are entitled to while undertaking their daily tasks.”

