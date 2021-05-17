Logistics UK restarts classroom training

Logistics UK has returned to scheduling classroom-based training for its well-respected compliance courses. These courses are being scheduled in line with government COVID guidelines and with spaces on popular courses such as Driver CPC and Transport Manager CPC likely to fill up fast, we advise booking now to avoid disappointment.

David Jordan, Deputy Operations Director at Logistics UK, comments: “Logistics businesses have played a vital role throughout the pandemic, ensuring the nation is stocked with the supplies it needs. Training remains of critical importance so that operators can continue to run their fleets safely, as well as being crucial for continuous personal development and organisational resilience.

“We are delighted to once again offer face-to-face training. During the COVID-19 restrictions, Logistics UK has worked hard to maintain its leading position as a provider of accredited courses for logistics professionals by offering a suite of online live and recorded learning packages. We will continue to offer this online service alongside our classroom-based training and are thrilled to welcome back candidates across the UK who wish to progress and develop their careers in the logistics industry.”

To book your place, or to find out more, please visit: logistics.org.uk/training

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk