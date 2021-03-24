Logistics UK statement on the creation of four new Trade and Investment Hubs

In response to the Department for International Trade’s announcement of the creation of four new Trade and Investment Hubs in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast and Darlington, Sarah Laouadi, Manager of European & International Policy at Logistics UK, comments:

“The creation of trade hubs in all four UK nations will help to ensure the economic benefits of the government’s global trade policy are felt across the countries. To unlock new opportunities to grow international trade, businesses stepping into new export markets, including SMEs, need access to specialist advice which the trade hubs intend to offer. We are looking forward to seeing the hubs in action as our members start using the services to expand their international activities. While we welcome the government’s support for those trading with the rest of the world, our members continue to rely on imports from and exports to the EU, which remains our biggest trading partner; UK businesses would therefore benefit from similar high-quality advice and support in navigating the new trading relationship with the EU.”

