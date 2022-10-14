Logistics UK Virtual Transport Manager Conference to return following previous success

Being a transport manager is one of the busiest and most important roles in any transport operation. And for those tasked with this responsibility, it can be difficult to take time out to travel to live events. Yet compliance and legislation knowledge need to be maintained to ensure that operations can continue at the highest level. To enable transport managers across the country to take advantage of the information and guidance provided by its renowned Transport Manager conferences, even if they are unable to attend in person, business group Logistics UK is repeating its virtual version of the events on 11 November 2022.

First held during the height of the pandemic in 2020, and again last year alongside in-person events, the virtual one-day conference in 2022 will cater for those who are unable to attend in person. Logistics UK’s Virtual Transport Manager will follow a similar format to the in-person events currently being held around the country and will provide the information and guidance on legislation which the industry-leading conferences are known for.

Kate Jennings, Logistics UK’s Director of Policy, said: “In such a challenging and ever-changing sector, it is vital that transport managers stay up to date with the latest compliance and regulatory information, and Logistics UK’s Transport Manager conferences are well established in the industry as a great place to obtain all the necessary briefings. We appreciate that it is not always possible to travel to an in-person event, whether due to location, time or business pressures, but it is still important to ensure that transport managers keep their knowledge and expertise up to date. As with the in-person events, Virtual Transport Manager 2022 will provide all the briefing information they need.”

Logistics UK is delighted to have secured the involvement of the Traffic Commissioners for the whole series of events, both virtual and live, which will also include the Transport Manager calendar, a compliance update, and sessions on vehicle in-service standards, managing safety technology, driving down the cost of your fleet insurance, technology and the balance of risk, and preparing your fleet for electrification.

This year’s Virtual Transport Manager event will take place online on 11 November, with in-person events already under way at venues around the country until 1 December 2022. To find out more and book a place, priced at £295 + VAT for Logistics UK members and £395 + VAT for non-members, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/transport-manager. Discounts are available for subsequent delegates if booked at the same time.

The Transport Manager 2022 conference series is sponsored by Brigade Electronics, with bronze sponsors WTW and Weightmans, and supported by VARTA Batteries by Clarios.

www.logistics.org.uk.