Logistics UK welcome its 20,000th member

Logistics UK was delighted to welcome its 20,000th member recently (30 September 2022) – Groundworks Direct Limited, a family run groundworks and civil engineering business based in Durham.

Logistics UK’s contact at Groundworks Direct is Garry Kidd, who was recently appointed Plant and Transport Manager at the company. Just four weeks into his role, Kidd convinced his new employer to join Logistics UK following his positive experiences of working with the business group at his former employer.

“Brilliant, great news!” Kidd said on learning that his new company was Logistics UK’s 20,000th member. “During my long career in transport, I’ve enjoyed a constructive professional relationship with Logistics UK and I was keen to continue that in my new role.”

Groundworks Direct Ltd offers a comprehensive range of construction services as well as a well-equipped inventory of plant and machinery, and Kidd is responsible for managing a mixed fleet of vehicles including tippers, low loaders, vans and heavy plant. JJD Plant Hire is a sister company to Groundworks Direct which supplies plant to its ‘in-house’ subcontractors and works for some of the largest building contractors in the northeast. Offering a range of services and equipment to suit all industries and sectors, it has a policy of machine replacement every three years to ensure its fleet is constantly improved.

“It was a brilliant opportunity to join the team at Groundworks,” Kidd said, “While there will undoubtedly be challenges ahead, I feel better able to tackle them with the help, support and advice offered by Logistics UK.”

David Wells OBE, Chief Executive of Logistics UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Groundworks Direct into membership as our 20,000th member. It is particularly pleasing to welcome back Garry Kidd, a transport professional who we’ve had the pleasure of working with at an earlier stage in his career.

“By passing this significant milestone on our membership journey, Logistics UK is proving itself to be one of the UK’s biggest and most influential business groups. The more transport businesses and professionals we represent, the more impact we can deliver for the wider logistics sector, which has never been more important to UK PLC.”

www.logistics.org.uk/about-us