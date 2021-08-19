Logistics UK’s Fleet Engineer – One month to go

With less than one month until Logistics UK’s Fleet Engineer – the essential one-day conference for anyone responsible for maintaining commercial vehicles – the business group is urging fleet engineers to book their places now to ensure they are up to date with the latest developments in technology and enforcement.

Taking place at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on 7 September 2021, keynote speaker Kevin Rooney, the Traffic Commissioner for the West of England, will be explaining to attendees the consequences of failing to keep pace with vehicle technology, in addition to sharing some of the new practices that operators need to have put in place to improve their maintenance regimes.

The Enforcement Policy and Technical Standards Managers at the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) will be providing an essential overview of the Agency’s approach to vehicle maintenance. They will be joined by leading names across the sector – including senior representatives from IVECO, Warburton, Volvo, Renault, BPW Limited, TIP Trailer Services, Royal Mail, TEXA UK Ltd, and Siemens Mobility – who will be sharing good practice advice and discussing alternative fuel options, new technologies, and anticipated vehicle design changes.

Phil Lloyd, Head of Engineering Policy at Logistics UK, comments: “Keeping pace with technological developments and enforcement policies is of vital importance to engineers; Logistics UK Fleet Engineer is an unmissable event for anyone with responsibility for specifying commercial vehicles, ensuring roadworthiness and compliance, and maintaining fleets. With less than one month to go, we are urging all fleet engineers to book now to avoid missing out.”

Event silver sponsors are VL Test Systems, Renault Trucks and Brigade Electronics and bronze sponsors are VARTA Batteries, UK Recovery (AA), Tip Europe and Totalkare. Warehouse and Logistics Magazine is the media partner.

To book your place, priced at £259.99 + VAT for Logistics UK members and £299.99 + VAT for non-members, please visit logistics.org.uk/fleet-engineer.

The British Motor Museum is committed to prioritising the safety of its staff, volunteers and visitors; delegates are encouraged to wear face masks when not seated to protect against COVID-19 and hand sanitiser will be readily available.

Logistics UK is one of the UK’s leading business groups, representing logistics businesses which are vital to keeping the UK trading, and more than seven million people directly employed in the making, selling and moving of goods. With COVID-19, Brexit, new technology and other disruptive forces driving change in the way goods move across borders and through the supply chain, logistics has never been more important to UK plc. Logistics UK supports, shapes and stands up for safe and efficient logistics, and is the only business group which represents the whole industry, with members from the road, rail, sea and air industries, as well as the buyers of freight services such as retailers and manufacturers whose businesses depend on the efficient movement of goods. For more information about the organisation and its work, including its ground-breaking research into the impacts of COVID-19 on the whole supply chain, please visit logistics.org.uk