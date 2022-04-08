Logistics UK’s popular Fleet Engineer conference returns

Vehicle technology is evolving rapidly with developments such as autonomous vehicles and fuel cell technology, and fleet engineers must ensure they keep pace, making Logistics UK’s Fleet Engineer conference an unmissable event in any fleet engineer’s calendar.

Taking place on 23 June 2022 at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire, the one-day event will provide delegates with the opportunity to hear about the very latest developments in emerging trailer technologies, cold-chain decarbonisation, autonomous trucks, and the latest updates on maintenance advice, building on electrification and fuel cell technology. Delegates will be hearing from a range of speakers, including the DVSA’s Head of Vehicle Policy and Engineering, Neil Barlow, who will be explaining the agency’s plans for the future of testing and enforcement. Attendees will also have the opportunity to have their questions answered in several Q&A sessions throughout the day.

Phil Lloyd, Head of Engineering Policy at Logistics UK, comments: “Vehicle technology is advancing at such a rate that it is becoming increasingly challenging for commercial vehicle engineers to remain up to date with the latest information needed for inspecting and maintaining both vehicles and trailers. Whether you are responsible for a fleet of one or two vehicles, or a large fleet of hundreds, it is essential that you are armed with the latest information needed to safely maintain these vehicles. Logistics UK’s Fleet Engineer conference will provide the knowledge needed and will also share insights into future technologies. This event is a must-attend for anyone with responsibility for specifying commercial vehicles and ensuring roadworthiness as well as compliance and maintaining vehicles.”

The event is sponsored by Brigade Electronics, Logistics UK Recovery Service, Sunswap and VARTA batteries (Clarios). To book your place, priced at £259.99 + VAT for Logistics UK members and £299.99 + VAT for non-members, please visit https://logistics.org.uk/fleet-engineer.