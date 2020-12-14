Logistics UK’s responds to feasibility study into Greater London boundary charge

Natalie Chapman, Head of Urban Policy at Logistics UK, comments:

“A boundary charge would be a significant blow to the recovering logistics sector; it amounts to an additional tax on the businesses working hard to keep London stocked with the goods and services it needs to operate. While Logistics UK understands the troubled financial situation Transport for London (TfL) is in, a boundary charge simply papers over the cracks – it is not a sustainable solution to its problems. We are calling for cool heads – both the government and TfL need to work together to agree a long-term vision to fund the capital’s transport network.”

