Logistics UK’s response to government’s EV Plug in grant changes

In response to the changes announced to the government’s plug-in vehicle grant scheme, Denise Beedell, Public Policy Manager at Logistics UK, comments:

“We are disappointed to see reductions for plug-in van grants being brought in without notice and less than a year since the previous plug-in grant rate reduction. Reducing financial support at this time is unhelpful for a sector that is already working hard to decarbonise, while handling significant supply chain and cost pressures. Logistics businesses are determined to move to low and zero tailpipe emissions vans as swiftly and effectively as they can, but the decision to reduce the grants for electric vans under 3.5 tonnes will be detrimental to this transition; we are, however, pleased to see that the grants for larger vehicles (those over 3.5 tonnes) will remain the same.”

