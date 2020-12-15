Logistics UK’s response to Kent HGV parking ban scheme

In response to the announcement from the Department for Transport and Kent Country Council to ban lorry drivers from taking all rest periods other than the 45mins break in seven Kent boroughs temporarily, Heidi Skinner, Policy Manager for the South at Logistics UK comments:

“Logistics UK is very frustrated the Department for Transport (DfT) and Kent Country Council (KCC) have failed to consider the welfare of lorry drivers in this decision. Access to places to rest is of paramount importance to the workers responsible for keeping goods moving across the UK and further afield; it is also required to meet their legally required rest periods under the drivers’ hours regulation. Giving only 12 working days’ notice – the ban is enforceable by £150 fine from 1 January 2021 – is also unacceptable. The ban is applicable to all lorry drivers – those traveling nationally and internationally – and almost all lorry parks in the surrounding area are at critical levels of utilisation. DfT and KCC have not provided any solution to the lack of space; we are urging them to withdraw the upcoming ban immediately.”

