Logistics UK’s response to Transport Secretary’s announcement of an Acceleration Unit to speed up Transport Infrastructure Projects

In response to the government’s announcement of an Acceleration Unit to speed up Transport Infrastructure Projects today (21 August 2020), Elizabeth De Jong, Logistics UK’s policy director said:

“The logistics sector relies on robust transport connections across the country to ensure the strength and resilience of the supply chain, and this funding announcement is a positive step which will assist business to return to pre-Covid19 levels of activity and enhance the UK’s competitiveness. Our members look forward to supporting government in the development of this programme, to ensure that the UK’s economy is better prepared to face the challenges ahead.”

