Logistics UK’s Supply Chain Consultancy launches new service to guide business towards Net Zero

Logistics UK’s Supply Chain Consultancy (SCC) is today launching a dedicated service to help businesses with vehicle fleets decarbonise their operations effectively and swiftly, while maintaining operational efficiency and profitability. Delivered by SCC’s expert consultants – with specialist support from well-known decarbonisation expert Tim Campbell – the service offers clients an in-depth operations review and tailor-made decarbonisation strategy, as Martin Palmer, Supply Chain Consultant at SCC, explains:

“All UK businesses will be required to replace their fleets with zero emission vehicles (at the tailpipe) to meet the government’s decarbonisation agenda: sales of new diesel HGVs will be banned by 2040, 2035 for those 26 tonnes and under, and petrol and diesel vans by 2030. However, there is a real shortage of independent, unbiased, bespoke and well-informed guidance available for logistics companies to utilise; Logistics UK’s Supply Chain Consultancy is addressing this space in the market with its brand-new service. Making the right investment choices now is essential to avoid costly consequences. With the team able to serve only a limited number of clients, I urge all businesses with vehicle fleets to take this opportunity now, for the future resilience of their organisation.”

Tim Campbell of Campbells Consultancy, one of the leading consultancy companies focusing solely on the commercial vehicle industry, comments: “When many commercial vehicle operators are looking to take their first steps in transitioning from diesel to zero tailpipe emissions, it’s important they are offered independent help and guidance at this crucial time in their journey and that’s the aim of this service.”

The specialist consultancy service, which takes between three to five days to complete per client, consists of a qualification of customer requirements to establish operational, environmental and commercial objectives​; an analysis of questionnaire results and research into potential solutions and options to meet these objectives​; and finally, a presentation of the recommendations to the client.

For more information on SCC and its new service, including pricing, please visit logistics.org.uk/services/supply-chain-consultancy/decarbonisation