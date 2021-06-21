Logistics UK’s Transport Manager back for Autumn 2021

Logistics UK’s ever-popular Transport Manager conference series – sponsored by Bridgestone Tyres – will return in autumn 2021 with live events planned at 11 venues around the UK. The conferences will highlight key issues for anyone involved in running vehicle fleets, providing professional advice, and helping them remain compliant and up to speed on the latest legislative developments.

This year’s conferences will give delegates the chance to hear from a range of senior industry figures and policy makers, and the business group’s experts will be on hand throughout the day to advise on legislation and compliance issues. Topics to be covered by the event’s knowledgeable speakers will include logistics in urban centres, low emission vehicles, working safely with alternative fuels, a compliance update and much more.

James Firth, Logistics UK’s Head of Road Freight Regulation Policy, comments: “We are delighted to once again be running this conference series in person. These popular conferences enable busy transport managers to stay up to date with ever-changing legislation and good practice advice. Compliance is vital in the logistics industry; it has been a challenging 12 months for operators and the Transport Manager conferences provide operators with peace of mind that they are equipped with all the information they need, as well as giving them the opportunity to hear from senior figures in the industry and have their questions answered.”

Greg Ward, Bridgestone’s Commercial Business Unit Director, said: “Bridgestone Tyres is thrilled to be sponsoring Logistics UK’s Transport Manager series, with each event allowing us to share our ground-breaking commercial products and services with the perfect audience. The conferences provide an invaluable insight into many of the burning issues facing the industry and the broad range of topics they will touch upon shares so much in common with our business as a whole. We are looking forward to meeting with delegates face to face once again and discussing how we can help their business needs.”

The price for Logistics UK members is £299 plus VAT for the first delegate and £269 plus VAT for subsequent delegates; for non-Logistics UK members the cost is £399 plus VAT for the first delegate and £369 plus VAT for subsequent delegates. This price includes access to all the exclusive conference sessions, a full package of refreshments throughout the day and a take-home bag packed with useful information.

Transport Manager will be touring the UK from September to December 2021:

21 September – Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

29 September – Grand Hotel, Gosforth Park, Newcastle

5 October – AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

12 October – Culloden Estate & Spa, Belfast

19 October – East of England Showground, Peterborough

21 October – London Heathrow Marriott, London

2 November – Haynes Motor Museum, Yeovil

17 November – Doncaster Racecourse, Doncaster

23 November – Macdonald Inchrya, Scotland

25 November – St Pierre Marriott, Wales

2 December – Ricoh Arena, Coventry

For further information, or to book a place, please visit: www.logistics.org.uk/transport-manager