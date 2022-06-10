Logistics UK’s Transport Manager conferences are back for 2022

Logistics UK’s ever-popular Transport Manager conference series, sponsored by Brigade Electronics, will return in autumn 2022 with live events at 10 venues around the UK. The conferences, which in past years have attracted over 1,600 delegates, highlight key issues for anyone involved in running vehicle fleets, providing all the latest information and guidance on industry legislation and other issues affecting operators.

This year’s conferences, which are also sponsored by WTW, will give delegates the chance to hear from a range of senior industry figures and policy makers, and Logistics UK’s experts will also be on hand throughout the day to advise on legislation and compliance issues.

David Wells, Logistics UK’s Chief Executive, said: “These popular conferences enable busy transport managers to stay up to date with ever-changing legislation and best practice advice. Compliance is vital in the logistics industry and the Transport Manager conferences provide operators with peace of mind that they have all the information they need, as well as giving them the opportunity to hear from senior industry figures and have their questions answered.”

Emily Hardy, UK Marketing Manager at Brigade Electronics said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring Logistics UK’s Transport Manager conference series, which provides an invaluable insight into the most important issues facing the industry. Each event will allow us to share details of our comprehensive range of commercial vehicle safety products with the perfect audience, and we are looking forward to meeting with delegates and discussing how we can help meet their business needs.”

The price to attend for Logistics UK members is £295 plus VAT for the first delegate and £275 plus VAT for subsequent delegates; for non-Logistics UK members the cost is £395 plus VAT for the first delegate and £375 plus VAT for subsequent delegates. This price includes access to all the exclusive conference sessions, a full package of refreshments throughout the day and a take-home bag packed with useful information.

Transport Manager will be touring the UK from September to December 2021:

22 September – Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet

28 September – Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort, Newcastle

6 October – Radisson Manchester Airport

11 October – Culloden Estate & Spa, Belfast

18 October – Doncaster Racecourse

20 October – Peterborough Marriott Hotel

2 November – Macdonald Inchyra, Falkirk

11 November – Virtual event

17 November – London Heathrow Marriott

24 November – All Nations Centre, Wales

1 December – CBS Arena, Coventry

For further information, or to book a place, please visit: https://logistics.org.uk/tm22