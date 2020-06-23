Logistyx Technologies appoints UK and Ireland Sales Manager

Logistyx Technologies, the leader in transportation management for parcel shipping, has announced the appointment of Paul Homer as its UK and Ireland Sales Manager. With almost 20 years of experience working for some of the country’s top delivery and retail logistics software companies, Paul will focus on helping new and existing customers benefit from Logistyx’s unparalleled parcel shipping technology.

“The international demand for solutions that can most effectively optimise supply chain delivery networks – and parcel shipping in particular – is growing exponentially and this is only being intensified as companies have switched to ecommerce during the pandemic. Having spent more than a decade working closely with retailers and 3PLs, I have a keen understanding of their supply chain and delivery pain points and work in a consultative manner to help them use technology to address them,” commented Paul.

Prior to joining Logistyx, Paul held sales and development roles at companies including Metapack and Yodel. Most recently he was National Sales Manager at Sorted Group.

“Paul’s experience developing long term, commercially advantageous business relationships will help Logistyx continue to serve our customers through best-in-class parcel shipping management software,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “As our customers continue to navigate the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and a compressed peak season, now is the time to continue our company growth through genuine trusted partnerships.”

Logistyx Technologies’ UK sales telephone number is +44 (20) 37430080.

More about:

Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in Transportation Management for parcel shipping, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 8,500 carrier service integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has U.S. offices in St. Louis and Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the UK and Singapore. For more information, visit www.logistyx.com