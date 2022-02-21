Looking forward to LiftEx 2022 in Aberdeen

The Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA) is joining the lifting industry in looking forward to the return of the LiftEx Exhibition in the UK, which will be held on 5-6 October 2022 at P&J Live in Aberdeen. LiftEx 2022 provides the first major opportunity in three years to meet face-to-face with lifting equipment providers. Taking part will be a tremendous opportunity to reconnect with customers, meet new clients and get back to business.

A packed schedule of new and exciting features for this year’s event includes Knowledge Sharing and Industry Insights. These will comprise a series of sessions on Day One, delivered by the LEEA team and industry experts, that will discuss topics of recent interest, issues, trends, and recruitment strategies – through panel discussions, guest speaker interviews, case studies and interactive sessions.

There will be an Exhibitor Fast Pitch, providing an easy way to find out what products and services are on offer. This new feature for LiftEx will comprise a series of 5-minute pitches from exhibitors to engage the audience with a succinct overview of key brands, services and new products on the market.

The Education Zone will provide an opportunity for visitors to top up their knowledge on Day Two of LiftEx. On offer will be a selection of Advanced Programme (Diploma) refresher courses (ideal for individual CPD or exam preparation), and the all new End User Guidance (EUG) and Introduction to Lifting Equipment (ILE) training courses. Hands-on training sessions will be available as well. Visitors can also attend surgeries featuring 15-minute Q&A sessions with the LEEA senior team members.

The Military Transition Scheme forms a vital part of LEEA’s lifting industry recruiting strategy by connecting service leavers to Association members and will be featured strongly at LiftEx 2022. The Career Transition Partnership (CTP), RAJA and the White Ensign Association will all be joining the event to support the scheme. These advisory organisations for helping service people and veterans transfer successfully into the civilian workplace will be meeting our members and introducing their free recruitment services, thus gaining a thorough understanding of the lifting industry and its specific human resource issues. Employers can come along and meet with the organisations and gain access to a pool of service leavers with a wide range of transferable skills.

These organisations will also be attending the Awards dinner being held on the first night of LiftEx – 5 October at the same venue – during which, of course, the fourth annual LEEA Awards will be taking place.

There are many opportunities to align your brand with LiftEx 2022 and make the most out of your investment before, during and after the show. Sponsorship packages can be tailored to suit your requirements.

For further information visit https://liftex.org/liftex-aberdeen or contact Leah Phelps tel +44 (0) 203 488 2865, email: enquiries@L2Events.com.

www.leeaint.com