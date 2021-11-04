Low Carbon Logistics under debate at Mossend freight event

An event raising awareness about the transition to Net Zero in the Rail and Road Freight industries will begin on Monday 8th November. Taking place during COP26 and finishing on Transport Day at the global conference, ‘Low Carbon Logistics’ is a three-day event to showcase the drive to net zero emission supply chains taking place in Scotland and the UK.

Graeme Dey, Minister for Transport in Scotland, will open the event before three days of exhibitions, presentations and panel discussions. Topics covered will include ‘Decarbonising Scotland’s Railways’, ‘Driving Innovation through Supply Chain Engagement’ and ‘Skills and Opportunity within the Industry’.

GB Railfreight will name a class 92 Electric Locomotive on the first day with DB Cargo naming a class 90 Electric Locomotive ‘The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport’ on the second day. Direct Rail Services will also rename a repurposed class 68 Diesel Locomotive. Tuesday will be led by the theme of ‘Driving Rail Innovations’ while Wednesday 10th November will act as a skills and recruitment drive showcasing new technologies and innovation in the industry in a bid to encourage interest and promote career possibilities within the sector.

The event is expected to welcome high-profile individuals from the transport sector with exhibitors in attendance including National Rail Freight Companies and Road Hauliers, amongst others. Confirmed speakers include Alex Hynes, Managing Director of Scotland’s Railway, Morwen Mands, Head of Sustainability at Highland Spring Group and Paul Sheerin, Chief Executive of Scottish Engineering.

Low Carbon Logistics will showcase the effort of businesses and organisations across the UK as they aim to achieve zero emission transport and supply. Supported by Network Rail, Transport Scotland, Mossend International Railfreight Park and Scottish Enterprise, the event will centre around the naming of new electric and sustainable fuel locomotives.

David Stirling, Director of Peter D Stirling Ltd, Mossend International Railfrieght Park operator, said:

“We are delighted to be hosting Low Carbon Logistics, the first event of its kind and part of the critically important COP26 event taking place in Scotland.

Our event programme will not only show the real progress in rail logistics, but also highlight what’s needed on the journey to carbon reduction and ultimately carbon free supply chains throughout Scotland, the UK and beyond. This is a once in a generation opportunity to pull together to drive a more sustainable future and mitigate the impact of climate change. We urge everyone who visits to embrace the opportunity to deliver low carbon logistics.”

Over the next few years, Mossend International Railfreight Park (MIRP) will expand the already established rail logistics operation to provide a further 2.2 million sq ft of low carbon, 24/7 distribution, logistics and manufacturing space.

Scotland currently has some of the most ambitious plans in terms of climate legislation in the world. The 2030 target of 75% reductions goes beyond what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changes says is needed globally to prevent warming of more than 1.5 degrees.

Low Carbon Logistics supports both the Scottish and UK Government’s vision for a zero-carbon supply chain network and a more competitive and efficient rail and road freight sector. The event provides an opportunity to share ideas and innovation and create a platform to explore how supply chains can become more sustainable within the freight industry as businesses continue ‘Pulling Together for Net Zero.’

To reserve tickets for the event visit www.lowcarbonlogistics.co.uk