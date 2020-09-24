LPR in the South!

Europe’s leading pallet pooling business, LPR (a division of Euro Pool Group), has announced the opening of its second depot for 2020 – this time in the south of England.

The former brown belt site has been extensively renovated into a 4 acre, purpose built, development for LPR. The Grays depot will support the business in pallet sortation and repair and enable the business to service and grow its customer base around the M25.

LPR’s Grays depot has the ability to process 4million pallets per year, as well as offering heat treatment facilities to support its preparation for the end of the Brexit transition period.

The latest depot opening has again been led by Operations Director for UK & Ireland, Simon Wood. Simon, and his team, were responsible for the identification of the site, masterminding its redevelopment and finally, overseeing its opening. Simon said “I’m really proud to be able to announce the opening of this latest development at LPR. This new site, and the further additional capacity it provides, will reinforce our ability to service our customer’s needs”.

Adrian Fleming, LPR Managing Director Region North, comments on the new site: “It is great to see this latest depot opening – I couldn’t be prouder of our team here at LPR for once again putting us in the position to be meeting our key aims – being located near our customers and ensuring that we are prepared to support their growth plans. This latest depot, which will be operated by our partners XPO, demonstrates this. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of both this, and our Coventry depot, on our network!

For further information visit www.lpr.eu.