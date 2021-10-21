LPR scares up a storm ahead of Halloween with K J Curson Growers

Europe’s leading pallet pooling business, LPR (a division of Euro Pool Group), welcomes established pumpkin grower K J Curson Growers to its impressive line up of fresh produce providers.

LPR will be responsible for providing Wisbech based K J Curson Growers with the pallets needed to get their pumpkin harvest into major UK retailers ahead of the Halloween celebrations.

Stuart Gibson, Sales Manager at K J Curson Growers said “Getting our harvest ready each year is a challenging and time consuming process, but making the decision to choose LPR to provide our pallets this year has taken away an element of stress and uncertainty. We are looking forward to seeing the relationship develop”.

Speaking of the win, Stephen Ambroziak, Business Contracts Director at LPR said “LPR works with businesses of all shapes and sizes in the FMCG sector, so being able to work with a specialist grower such as K J Curson, means we are able to demonstrate that the customer service provided to all of our customers, regardless of size, is of paramount importance to us”.

More about La Palette Rouge (LPR)

LPR – La Palette Rouge, a division of the Euro Pool Group, has specialised in pallet-pooling for more than 25 years, operating exclusively in the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Thanks to its acknowledged expertise, customer focus and network of more than 125 service centres throughout Europe, LPR provides a full pallet service to its

customers and their retail partners. Using our reusable pallet system, our customers are able to reduce their environmental impact and contribute to the transition to a circular economy across the entire supply chain.

www.lpr.eu