LSS Waste Management confirms another fast track season of sponsorship with road racing star Dean Harrison

LSS Waste Management, the Leeds-based total waste management provider, is to sponsor road racing champion, Dean Harrison for a second season.

Harrison, who is Bradford born and based, had his most successful season in 2019, winning the prestigious Isle of Man senior TT trophy and becoming only the third rider in road racing history to complete a hat trick of solo championship wins at the Southern 100.

For 2020 he’s aiming to defend his Isle of Man and Southern 100 titles; top the podium at the North West 200 for the first time; add to his incredible 70 wins at Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough; and wrestle back the eye-wateringly fast Isle of Man TT lap record from his nearest rival, Peter Hickman, which currently stands at an average speed of 135.452mph for the 37.73 mile track.

Nigel Woolford, founder and managing director of LSS Waste, said: “I’m a huge sports fan, love my motorbikes, and to me road racing is without any shadow of doubt the pinnacle of individual sport.”

“To simply compete riders have to put everything on the line. To win, they need to be nigh on superhuman. They are hitting speeds upwards of 200mph on small country roads, and at the longer races, like the Isle of Man TT, they’re maintaining these astonishing speeds for well over 200-miles.”

“There really is no other sport that comes anywhere near to testing the physical and mental prowess of its participants in the way road racing does.”

LSS Waste’s intention with its continuing sponsorship is less about developing its name amongst the fans, and more about promoting Dean and road racing to a wider audience.

To this end it has engaged the services of Leeds-based Source Marketing, and at present the agency is producing a monthly podcast, Dean’s Debrief (https://audioboom.com/channels/5012794); working with publishers on an autobiography; managing all of Dean;s social media channels; and seeking to place both Dean and the sport in media circles that had previously paid little attention to either.

“Our long term sponsorship deals with Leeds Rhinos and Leeds United have been all about brand building for LSS Waste, but with Dean we’ve got a chance to shape both his and the sports future.”

If we can get across just a fraction of the sheer thrill of road racing to those who’ve never previously watched it, then I’m sure we’ll help create a lot more fans.”

For further information on LSS Waste visit www.lsswaste.co.uk or call 0113 282 4531.