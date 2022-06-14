M B Wilkes selects Renault Trucks C for fleet head turner

In response to buoyant demand for its services, Dorset’s leading supplier of aggregates and building materials, M B Wilkes Ltd, has taken delivery of its first ever Renault truck, a C430 8×4 off road tipper.

Supplied by Sparks Commercial Services, Poole, the new Renault Trucks C with day cab has been selected as the company’s flagship vehicle joining M B Wilkes Ltd’s busy 16-strong tipper fleet working on muck away and aggregate deliveries across Dorset and local areas.

Dave Fletcher, M B Wilkes Ltd Commercial Manager, explains why they opted for Renault Trucks: “Over the past 12 years we’ve been expanding the business, building up the fleet and increasing from eight staff to 43. We’ve been using a competitor’s vehicle for many years but we liked the look of the C430 and its impressive cab. We’ve also heard good things about their performance so we were convinced to give one a try.”

With striking black and gold livery and large sign-written “M B Wilkes” branding emblazoned across the front, the new C430 takes centre stage as Dave Fletcher explains. “We wanted a vehicle that really stands out and that drives awareness of M B Wilkes Ltd as a family business.”

Dave Fletcher continues: “Our vehicles’ usual colours are yellow and blue but our Director, David Wilkes, has always wanted a black and gold one, so in discussion with our other joint Director Paul Wilkes and owner Mr Wilkes we agreed to do it with the new Renault truck. It’s certainly turning heads and with the prominent branding it’s fantastic advertising for the business.”

Fitted with Renault Trucks’ Optidriver ATO 2612F automated gearbox, which comes with off-road mode as standard, the C430 allows the driver to perfectly regulate the speed whatever the terrain. The latest addition is packed with optional extras for driver comfort including ultimate leather steering wheel with cruise and telephone control, heated ‘comfort’ driver’s seat, electric interior windscreen sunblind. Equipped with Thompsons tipper body, the eight wheeler also features a 3-part steel bumper with headlight grilles, step lighting, running lights and halogen headlights.

“The vehicle has been on the road for around three weeks and it’s been brilliant. It’s not always straightforward introducing a new manufacturer into a fleet but the driver likes it, and it’s all good. If it continues to be successful we will definitely be looking to add further Renault trucks to the fleet,” concludes Dave.

