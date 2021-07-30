M20 Operation Brock contraflow to be deactivated this weekend

M20 Operation Brock – Details of work to deactivate the moveable concrete barrier on the M20 in Kent, have been confirmed today by Highways England.

The barrier will be removed overnight this Saturday and will see the M20 return to three full width lanes at the national speed limit in both directions.

The barrier was put in place on a 15-mile section of the M20 between junctions 8 ( Maidstone) and 9 (Ashford) on Saturday 17 July, as a precautionary measure in anticipation of increased international travel by car drivers from Monday as a result of the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Highways England has agreed with the Kent Resilience Forum and the Department for Transport it is the right time to deactivate the contraflow.

The work to remove the contraflow will be completed under a full closure of the M20 on the coastbound from junctions 7 to 9, and on the Londonbound from junctions 9 to 8 from 8pm on Saturday 31 July until 8am on Sunday 1 August. This work has been carefully planned over the weekend to reduce disruption.

Once removed, the moveable barrier will sit along the M20 should the contraflow be re-activated for any future cross-channel disruption.

Clearly signed diversion routes will be in place on the A20 to help road users reach their destination.

The diversion routes are as follows:

Junction 9 to 8 London bound diversion route: Traffic will be diverted from junction 9 towards the A20 Maidstone, then re-join the M20 motorway at junction 8. Vehicles over 4.7m height need to follow a different route which is to turn around at junction 9 to re-join the M20 towards Dover, then the A20 Dover, then follow the A2 Canterbury, then the M2 London toexit the motorway at junction 7 onto the A249 towards Maidstone.

This will allow these over height vehiclesto re-join the M20 motorway at junction 7. Junction 8 can be accessed via the A20 for vehicles under 4.7m.

Junction 7 to 9 coast bound diversion route: Traffic will be diverted from junction 7, heading towards the A249 Canterbury, then follow the M2 Dover, then A2 Dover, then the A20 London which re-joins the M20.

More information about Operation Brock is available at:

https://highwaysengland.co.uk/travel-updates/operation-brock/