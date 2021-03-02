MacWilliam Demolition steps up the power with Renault Trucks K520

Scottish demolition specialist, MacWilliam Demolition Limited, has added a Renault Trucks K520 Day and Night Cab with Palfinger T22 Hookloader lifting gear to its 20-strong fleet. Supplied by Renault Trucks Scotland in MacWilliam’s striking red livery, the head turning new K520 was selected for its durability, high ground clearance, driver comfort and customer service back up.

Craig MacWilliam, Managing Director, comments on the deal: “We originally moved to Renault Trucks 7 years ago when we were replacing some competitor vehicles and looked at what else was available on the market. For our particular application, the K is undoubtedly the best lorry; its higher ground clearance is unparalleled for off road demolition work.”

MacWilliam’s chosen work tool has been the K430 with a 17 and 19 plate in service, as well as a full fleet of Renault Trucks Master vans. For the latest K the company chose an upgrade to the 520BHP 13 litre engine with its output of 2550nm of torque. “The bigger engine on the K520 gives us extra power when fully loaded and on tricky off road situations,” says Craig.

Craig MacWilliam continues: “A serendipitous feature of the K is the panel on the front which is perfect for advertising the business name. Our previous competitor vehicles only provided 6 inch letters, on the Renault truck it’s a huge 20 inches and the impact has been impressive especially for a company with a long name like ours. I’ve had people commenting that they’ve seen one of our lorries so they are certainly getting noticed out on the road; it’s great promotion.”

An increasing focus on work further afield prompted a move from day cab to a day and night cab, allowing the driver to overnight in the comfort of his vehicle rather than requiring a hotel. The K520 has also been specified with Comfort Pack, RoadPad+, Performance lower bunk and night heater together with Durabrite alloy wheels, Kelsa light bars and air horns for the finishing touches. “Our drivers cover a fair few miles and they think the K is fantastic, they love the automated gear box and Renault Trucks is their preferred manufacturer now. Driver comfort is paramount in our vehicle selection and while the K is designed for durability, it doesn’t disappoint in the comfort stakes either.”

Last but not least, MacWilliam is full of praise for the service received from Renault Trucks Scotland. “The workshop is five minutes away and I can’t speak highly enough of Gordon and the team there. Nothing is too much trouble. The amount of times they have helped us out, any issues are sorted out very quickly and the trucks are back on the road,” concludes Craig.