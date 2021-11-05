Magazino extends robot fleet at Zalando

Autonomous picking and transporting of shoeboxes in fulfillment centers

20 more TORU robots from Magazino will be deployed at Zalando’s logistics center in Lahr

Part of the fleet is already actively supporting Zalando’s logistics center for Cyber Week

The mobile robot TORU picks shoe boxes fully autonomously and supports employees

Magazino extends the robot fleet at Europe’s leading fashion platform Zalando. For the young robotics company, it is the largest delivery in the company’s history. The existing fleet of eight robots at the Zalando logistics site in Lahr (Germany) will be expanded by 20 additional robots. Some of the additional robots will already support the picking of shoes ordered online during Cyber Week 2021.

The first ten additional robots were delivered by Magazino in September. These will support Zalando employees and the existing robot fleet in the upcoming Cyber Week at the end of November. The remaining robots will be delivered to Lahr by the end of the year and put into operation next year. The working area of the robots in the Zalando logistics center will also increase from 4,000 to 16,000 square meters.

Carl-Friedrich zu Knyphausen, Director Logistics Development at Zalando, says: “We see the mobile picking robots from Magazino as an important support for our logistics processes. Often, automation technologies are difficult to implement in confined areas such as a picking warehouse. But the TORU robots have proven that they can relieve our colleagues of non-ergonomic tasks. They actively and reliably cooperate – and not only in daily business, but also at peak times like Cyber Week.”

Frederik Brantner, CEO and founder of Magazino, says: “The scaling of the robot fleet clearly shows the added value of TORU. Zalando’s decision to roll out our technology on a large scale is proof that mobile robots like TORU have long since left the testing and prototype phase behind and are now an integral part of modern, high-performance intralogistics.”

Zalando launched an initial project with two TORU robots from Magazino at its logistics site in Erfurt back in 2018. This was later followed by the relocation of the robots to the Lahr site and the expansion of the fleet to a total of eight robots in 2019. When all additional robots are in live operation around April 2022, Zalando will be operating the largest fleet of TORU robots.

Zalando is Europe’s leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to around 45 million active customers in 23 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe’s most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

Magazino GmbH develops and builds intelligent, mobile robots that perceive their environment and make their own decisions. These autonomous robots work alongside people and make processes in e-commerce, fashion and production logistics more flexible and efficient than ever before. With over 110 employees in Munich, Magazino is the largest Advanced Robotics team in Europe. Magazino’s investors include Jungheinrich AG, Körber Group, Zalando SE and FIEGE Logistics.