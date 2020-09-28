MAH UK Transport returns to Volvo Used Trucks to support increased demand

Croydon-based MAH UK Transport has expanded its fleet with the purchase of five Volvo FH 6×2 tractor units from Volvo Used Trucks, praising the quality and reliability of the product.

Joining the company’s single marque fleet, they take the total number of FHs supplied by Enfieldbased Volvo Used Trucks Sales Executive Phil Wheeler to 11. The new additions will be in operation six-days a week, hauling box trailers from Croydon to Birmingham, covering up to 180,000km a year, as part of the company’s contract with a leading haulier.

Owner, Michael Harry, says: “We have been in a fortunate position where work has increased, and we have had a surge in demand. As soon as there was a need to grow the fleet, I turned straight to Volvo Used Trucks and they were able to help me secure the additional tractor units I needed quickly.”

Michael was first introduced to Volvo Used Trucks in 2018, and hasn’t looked back. He says: “I have run other marques over the years, but nothing compares to the reliability and driving performance of a Volvo. Plus there is the added confidence of buying direct from the manufacturer; they can tell me the precise history of every truck, and the majority are returning ex-contract hire vehicles, meaning Volvo has looked after them from day one.”

Each new addition to the fleet is no more than four years old and features a premium Globetrotter cab. Power is provided by Volvo’s proven D13K engine producing 500 hp, driven through an I-Shift automated gearbox.

These latest vehicles are backed by a Volvo Blue Contract which ensures all preventative maintenance is taken care of by skilled technicians using Genuine Volvo Parts at Volvo Truck and Bus Centre London – Croydon.

“Having driven Volvos myself and from the feedback I get from my drivers, I wouldn’t switch to any other manufacturer,” says Michael. “My plan is to extend the fleet to 30 vehicles and I’ll be coming straight back to Phil each time we grow. The service we receive is second to none; I won’t buy from anyone else.”

The company specifies each Volvo with a 33-litre under bunk fridge/freezer, microwave, alloy wheels and Kelsa LED light bar – all taken care of by the Volvo Used Trucks team – with cabs painted in a variety of different colours.

He concludes: “Driver satisfaction is key, so I want to be able to give my team the best possible vehicles to drive. And in return, they do a great job for the company.”

Last year Michael also purchased a brand new Volvo FH16 750 25 Year Special Edition tractor unit which he drives himself.

Founded in 2001, MAH UK Transport started with just one van in operation which Michael saved £20 a week to afford, he expanded with his first heavy truck in 2013. The business now operates 13 Volvo FH 6×2 tractor units, plus its FH16.