Maintenance and repair specialist AGS is cleared for Mercedes-Benz Vans take-off at Heathrow

There’s a new name for Mercedes-Benz Vans aftersales support in west London – and AGS is relishing the opportunity to keep customers’ businesses moving in 2021 and beyond.

The manufacturer confirmed the appointment of its latest Authorised Repairer last month. Opened in September, AGS’s flagship Heathrow headquarters meets all the latest brand requirements.

The £6-million development is perfectly located on a two-acre plot at the edge of the airport, close to the M25 and M4. It features a 64,000 sq ft workshop with no fewer than 39 bays of varying lengths, half of which are dedicated to vans; several of these have been earmarked for work on electric vehicles.

AGS has responded to the surge in demand for battery-powered vans that produce zero tailpipe emissions by investing heavily in relevant technician training and equipment, and installing EV charging points. The state-of-the-art facility even boasts its own power generation substation with solar panel charging capability to reduce its carbon footprint, a key element of the business’s corporate social responsibility strategy.

The workshop is open round-the-clock from 6am on Mondays until 1pm on Saturdays. As well as providing routine maintenance and repairs, AGS has a full MOT testing facility for vans, passenger-carrying vehicles and cars (Class 4, 5 and 7 categories) – tests can be undertaken outside normal hours, so that vehicles are always available for work when needed.

AGS specialises in the provision of vehicle maintenance and repair support for the aviation and commercial fleet sectors, and additionally offers a range of recovery, fleet management, and contract hire and rental services. Awarded a Mercedes-Benz Trucks aftersales franchise a year ago, it also has a depot at Manchester Airport, and smaller facilities at other UK airports.

The company is led by a dynamic management team. Managing Director (Operations) Richard Holmes spent 12 years within the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicle network prior to buying AGS in 2011 with his wife Laura. Managing Director (Finance) Paul Mcgerty is a Chartered Accountant who advised on their acquisition before buying into the business in 2016.

AGS services all makes of van, but the fact that it has now been granted Authorised Repairer status by Mercedes-Benz Vans means operators of Sprinter, Vito and Citan models bearing the three-pointed star can be assured that their vehicles will be worked on by factory-trained technicians fitting only Mercedes-Benz GenuineParts. AGS can also undertake warranty work and provide customers with access to the manufacturer’s cost-effective range of repair and maintenance plans.

Paul Mcgerty observed: “The opportunity to join the official Mercedes-Benz Vans network could not have come at a more important time, given the way life has changed for all of us over the last 12 months and the resulting increase in demand for home deliveries.

“A high proportion of retailers and parcel delivery specialists run Mercedes-Benz vans, and this ‘cultural shift’ has led to an explosion in demand for van-related servicing work.

“AGS is committed to restricting downtime to an absolute minimum. That’s why we provide quick-response services with minimal workshop lead times, collect and deliver vehicles, and prioritise customer convenience when arranging MOT tests. We strive to be an exception to the norm.”

Paul continued: “The Mercedes-Benz Vans range is widely acknowledged as the finest on the market, while the manufacturer’s leadership in the field of electric technologies holds out the promise of significant growth over the coming years.

“AGS is determined to be part of the revolution that is set to transform our industry. Given the steps we’ve taken to ‘future-proof’ our business, we’re now perfectly placed to support operators as they make the switch to more environmentally-friendly vehicles.”

He added: “We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved in building AGS up to its current position, an achievement that would not have been possible without the tremendous support of colleagues throughout the business.

“We’re now looking forward to this next, exciting phase in the company’s development. The team at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK have made us feel very welcome, and can rest assured that we, in turn, will be doing our very best for their customers and brand.”

Sarah Palfreyman, Head of Network Operations at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, commented: “By adding AGS to our network of Approved Repairers we have provided customers in this busy part of London with extended choice when it comes to aftersales support.

“The substantial investments that have been made at its hugely impressive Heathrow facility underscores AGS’s commitment to our new partnership. I have every confidence in its ability to deliver the timely, customer-focused back-up that Mercedes-Benz van operators are entitled to expect.”