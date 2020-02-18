Major EV and Green-Tech unveilings taking place at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2020

With a strong move towards electrification from many within the industry, alongside the full range of road transport, distribution and logistics supply businesses attending the Commercial Vehicle Show, a host of innovative powertrain options will be unveiled to the public at the NEC Birmingham, 28-30 April 2020.

The UK-based manufacturer LEVC will display its new all-electric van for the first time to the public at CV Show. This electric LCV will be proudly British-built in the company’s Coventry plant, and full details of the van, including specs and pricing will be unveiled at the Show.

Vauxhall will hold the world premier of the new Vivaro-E, an all-new EV version of its Luton-built van. This will be offered with a choice on 50KW and 75KW powerplants, and a range of up to 185 miles. Full details will be given at the CV Show, where it will be shown alongside the new Movano, full sized LCV.

Peugeot and Citroen will also be showcasing their latest EV offerings, with the e-Expert and e-Dispatch on show for the first time, alongside the smaller Partner-Electric and Berlingo-Electric.

Renault are basing their stand on the theme of ‘Electrification.’ With a strong focus on their future LCV product range, the EZ-Flex final-mile-solution-study-vehicle will be on show, as a development vehicle pointing towards product innovations to come.

Ford Commercial Vehicles will display a full range of LCVs from their stand, which this year will includes an “Electrification Zone” from which it will be showcasing its new Street Scooter, an EV final mile delivery solution for city centres.

Mercedes-Benz is returning to the CV Show in 2020 via main dealer Midlands Truck and Van, who will be showcasing with the new Mercedes e-Vito van, as well as a range of its latest BlueEfficiency powered commercial vehicles.

A range of efficient hybrid and EV final-mile solutions are also set to be unveiled at the Show, with manufacturers such as Bradshaw Electric Vehicles showcasing a range of zero emissions, city centre-specific EVs.

Show Director, Murray Ellis, commented “Championing the latest advancements in the sector is key to the continued success of the Commercial Vehicle Show and we’re pleased to welcome these new products to the event in April. As the industry’s largest and most established trade show, companies are utilising the global platform that the CV Show offers to launch the very latest innovations from within the sector. For our visitors, this means they will enjoy first-hand access to a fantastic range of products and services from across the whole road transport, distribution and logistics supply business”

