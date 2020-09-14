Make UK launches HR package to help businesses

Make UK Legal Services has launched a new suite of downloadable toolkits to support organisations to adapt and future-proof their business in this volatile working environment.

Make UK’s suite of services has been developed to help and empower organisations to successfully manage change, through template policies, guides, checklists and planning documents, covering the legal, behavioural and process considerations needed to be able to implement an effective change programme.

“The world of work has been turned on its head by the pandemic and made us question everything,” says Clare Riches, Senior HR Consultant at Make UK.

“Our suite of Managing Change services is aimed at giving businesses ‘injections of knowledge’ – a flexible, tailored programme of training, guidance and advice so they can engage and enthuse the workforce in new ways of working, and confidently and decisively deliver positive change.”

Make UK’s Managing Change products provide guidance and advice on a range of topics such as: changing contracts of employment and terms and conditions; flexible working and managing statutory requests; managing homeworking and remote workers; managing change programmes and culture change; and where workplace relationships require support, Make UK also have trained workplace mediators.

Their HR service can also cover any training required through e-learning, virtual classroom or in-house training delivery, and provide support from Make UK’s HR practitioners and employment lawyers, ensuring organisations have robust practices and processes in place, which reflect current UK employment legislation.

There are several ways that businesses can access advice and support. Make UK’s tools, templates and guides are available as downloadable toolkits and provide organisations with a cost-effective way to manage change. For more complex change programmes, organisations without the expertise or time to deliver internally, can access Make UK’s consultancy support from experienced HR practitioners and our legal team to support or manage the process.

The toolkits cost £145 (+VAT) for existing members and £195 (+VAT) for non-members.

For more information go to www.makeuk.org/change