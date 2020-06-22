Malvern Panalytical welcomes new company president

Malvern Panalytical, a world-leading analytical instrumentation and automation solutions provider, and part of Spectris plc, has welcomed Mr Mark Fleiner as its new president.

Mr Fleiner, who was previously Business Group Director of the Industrial Solutions Division of Spectris plc, moved into his new role at Malvern Panalytical on 1 May 2020. Announcing Mark Fleiner’s appointment, Andrew Heath, Chief Executive of Spectric plc, thanked outgoing president Paolo Carmassi for his hard work and commitment during the past three and a half years, not least in leading the successful integration of the Malvern and Panalytical businesses. Mr Carmassi has left the company to take up an external role.

New president Mark Fleiner is a senior business leader who brings a wealth of global strategic and commercial experience gained across a number of different industrial and engineering sectors. As Business Group Director of the Industrial Solutions Division of Spectris plc, Mr Fleiner was responsible for seven operating companies while supporting them to plan and execute strategies to deliver their financial and operational performance. It is through this work, coupled with his close working relationships with Spectris plc, that he brings an immediate connection with Malvern Panalytical

Mark Fleiner said: “I am excited to be joining the Malvern Panalytical business, with the focus and commitment to continue building on its strong foundations. The coming together in recent years of many different businesses that are now within the Malvern Panalytical family gives us enormous potential for further growth as we continue positioning our business to serve and support our customers around the world. I am looking forward to the journey ahead and to sharing the experience with a world-class team of colleagues.”

Malvern Panalytical technologies are used by scientists and engineers in a wide range of industries and organizations to solve the challenges associated with maximizing productivity, developing better quality products and getting them to market faster. The company’s focus is on creating innovative, customer-focused solutions and services to enhance efficiency and deliver tangible economic impact through chemical, physical and structural analysis of materials.