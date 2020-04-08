Marabu donates disinfectant made in-house to regional hospitals

Marabu has joined the fight against Covid-19. The German printing ink and creative colours manufacturer is using its own production resources to make urgently needed disinfectant – and is donating it to the RKH hospital in Ludwigsburg, near Stuttgart.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals and other organisations urgently require disinfectant and personal protective equipment (PPE). Marabu, headquartered in Tamm, Germany, has therefore converted selected production assets to the manufacture of disinfectant – using equipment normally dedicated to digital printing inks. With the outstanding commitment of its employees, Marabu has formulated a hand and surface sanitiser that meets WHO standards. The enterprise is giving some of the products to its own staff, but donating the vast majority free of charge to the RKH hospital in the nearby city of Ludwigsburg. York Boeder, CEO of Marabu, underscores: “With this donation, we want to help those people who are working selflessly and beyond their limits to provide outstanding care to our fellow citizens.”

Protective masks and creative colours also donated

In addition to producing its own disinfectant, Marabu’s international subsidiaries have provided over 2000 protective masks, including highly sought-after FFP2 masks. These will also be donated to the hospital. Furthermore, Marabu will provide a wide range of its Creative Colours – including markers and paints for arts and crafts – to the day-care centre and playroom at the children’s wing at the RKH in Ludwigsburg. These materials can be used to colour the protective masks and decorate them with bright and uplifting designs. This can help make the masks less intimidating for young patients – plus, a colourful mask can put a smile on the faces of doctors and nurses, too. Alexander Tsongas, Director of Communication at RKH, is delighted with the donation and local support. “Faced with the current, very difficult market for disinfectant and protective equipment, we are very grateful for any help. It is wonderful that companies in the region are doing their part in the fight against Covid-19.”

The entire workforce at Marabu is proud of their disinfectant. Assuming the availability of the raw materials, much more will be manufactured at the main production site in Tamm in the coming weeks.

More about Marabu GmbH & Co. KG:

Marabu is a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital, and pad printing inks as well as creative colours with headquarters near Stuttgart, Germany. Marabu’s track record of innovation stretches back to 1859, featuring many industry-first solutions for both industrial applications and graphic design. With its 16 subsidiaries and exclusive distribution partners, Marabu offers high-quality products and customer-specific services in more than 90 countries. Exceptional technical support, hands-on customer training, and environmental protection are core elements of its corporate philosophy. Sustainable business practices are also key to Marabu’s vision. These have been implemented through a number of initiatives, with concrete results – and the company is committed to maintaining this course of action in future. Marabu has been certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001.

www.marabu-inks.com