Marcus Curry joins LEEA board

Marcus Curry, Managing Director of George Taylor Lifting Gear – one of the premier brands of lifting, hoisting and mechanical handling products – has joined the Board of the Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA).

“I am proud to be joining the LEEA Board at such an important time for the Association,” said Curry, who brings tremendous experience to the Board – including 20 years of purchasing and selling all over the world but particularly in Africa, the Middle East and the Far East.

He added: “I look forward to working with the LEEA team. Their vision includes continuing to develop as a global entity through engaging not only with non-traditional user markets, but also with highly skilled and technical companies in emerging countries. This bodes well for a great future for the Association.”

Ross Moloney, LEEA CEO, said: “I am delighted to have Marcus joining the Board, I am confident that he will be a key voice in representing the membership as we look to further improve the offering of the Association and continue to make and win the argument around lifting standards globally.”

www.leeaint.com